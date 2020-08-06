In 1987, Bob Sikorkski founded the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service. It's designed to give people who are blind, have low vision or have other print disabilities, the ability to hear books as well as local publications. On July 31, they took, their service online for streaming and podcasting.
Previously, listeners would have to get a special radio to be able to listen in.
“We cover Western New York, so we’re trying to reach out and cover all of the publications that are in Western New York,” Michael Benzin, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, said. “Our limitation with being on the air was that we only had 24 hours in a day. Now that we are also online, we’ve got that expanded capacity to include more publications. But we also carry a lot of popular magazines, we carry a lot of books. When we started 30-something years ago there was no such thing as audible.com. There were books on tape but it took 12 to 20 tape cassettes to tell a story.”
Benzin said most books they air are New York Times Bestsellers which come on the air two or three times a day. Some books are read everyday until completion.
While they've moved online, the special radios are still available by contacting https://nfradioreading.org or calling 821-5555.
Currently, there are 120 active volunteer readers signed up with the NFRRS. Prior to the pandemic, volunteers would come down to the studio but now they are operating at half capacity. Benzin has found ways around the pandemic, to ensure this operation keeps running smoothly.
“We taught our readers how to read and record from home,” he said. “Folks don’t have to come into our office, they can use their computer or laptop, or whatever device they have. They can upload it to DropBox and we are able to download it to put into our broadcast. It’s been fantastic.”
Working online as well as from home affords them a unique opportunity. Now, readers who are subscribed to certain newspapers like the Niagara Gazette, Buffalo News and The Dunkirk Observer can hear "today's" news as they are uploaded on the same day.
“One of our more popular programs is the Sunday Newspaper Ads,” Benzin said. “We’ve got a volunteer who goes through the Sunday paper and reads the Tops ad, Aldi’s, Price Rite, the drug stores, etc. We play that three times each week and she just goes through what’s on sale, and all the deals. The listeners actually enjoy that and they use it to plan their shopping lists. It was something I didn’t expect when I came here.”
Funding has been a challenge during the pandemic as well as before. Benzin said his predecessor struggled with keep the operation afloat. Some years the organization did well but other years saw slim finances. Several years ago, they were still using tape decks with three or four people keeping up with the programs and working on the reels. With a switch to digital, they are able to work on things a bit easier now.
