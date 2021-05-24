Niagara Falls Water Board taps new executive director

The search for a new executive director for the Niagara Falls Water Board ended Monday night with the hiring of Dr. Abderrahman Zehraoui.
The selection of Zehraoui was approved on a unanimous vote of water board members who met over a Zoom conference with their new executive looking on.
"I want to thank the board members for my selection," Zehraoui said. "It will be my pleasure to serve as your executive director."
The board members referred to Zehraoui as "Dr. Z" and said they looked forward to his arrival from East Chicago, Indiana where he has been the director of utilities for the City of East Chicago Utilities Department, a city of comparable size to Niagara Falls.
Zehraoui is expected to start work at the water board by June 1.
"I think we picked a good candidate, well qualified for the position," Water Board Chair Nicholas Forester said.
Zehraoui's hiring fills the post vacated by Patrick Fama's resignation in mid-December. Water Board General Counsel Sean Costello has been serving as the interim executive director since.
The process that led to Zehraoui's selection was largely shrouded in secrecy. The board provided little insight into the process used by the executive search firm it hired to find the candidates for the job.
Even the hiring if the search firm, Selective Staffing Solutions, was the subject of controversy after the board appeared to violate its policy on awarding personal services contracts and held a suddenly called special meetings to award the agreement, one day before its embattled former chairman resigned his post.
Costello however recently revealed that the search firm had initially identified 84 possible candidates for the post, with 31 candidates ultimately being screened by the firm. Out of those 31 candidates, 11 were presented to the water board for consideration.
Board members conducted closed executive session interviews, both virtually and in-person, with five of those candidates before narrowing the field to two finalists.
According to his Linkedin page, Zehraoui has more than 25 years of experience in water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste management. The water board also indicated that Zehraoui, during his interview, offered "an action plan which addressed numerous strategic approaches to improve overall NFWB facility operations."
“While my education, background and experiences have prepared me for this role, I also feel passionate about providing solutions to improve operations at the Niagara Falls Water Board," Zehraoui said. "This unmatched opportunity will allow me to make a significant contribution to the City of Niagara Falls by working to improve the Niagara Falls Water Board facility and the experience for our customers."
Under the terms of the resolution authorizing Zehraoui's hiring, the new executive director's employment will not have a fixed term of employment. He will instead "serve in (the) position on an at-will basis."
He'll also received a hefty raise over what the board paid his predecessor. Fama earned $120,000 a year in the post, while Zehraoui will be paid a salary of $167,000 a year.
