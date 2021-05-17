The Niagara Falls Water Board has resumed its annual fire hydrant flow testing program, beginning in the northernmost part of the city and ultimately performing the work in areas throughout the city. This work will be performed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
During hydrant flow testing, residents might experience temporarily low water pressure or discolored (rusty) water. The discoloration of water will not harm an individual, although it may stain light colored clothing. The NFWB advises residents who observe discolored water to run cold water from the faucets at the lowest part of their home until you have clean water. Do not run hot water or do laundry until the water is clear. If Falls residents have any questions, or at any time notice a hydrant in need of repair, please call the NFWB at 283-9770.
Hydrant flow testing is used to determine the volume of water available through the hydrant for fire suppression purposes. Hydrant caps are painted different colors based on the available water volume, to aid the Fire Department in determining available water at a glance. Data from the flow testing also is entered into the NFWB’s digital mapping system. The NFWB provides the Fire Department with access to these digital maps on tablet devices, so firefighters can begin making strategic decisions on hose positioning while traveling to a fire. Flow data also is used to develop hydraulic models, which can identify potential system issues such as leaks or partially closed valves.
Routine flow testing also flushes hydrants, removing materials that settle in the hydrant, and cleans out the lines particularly on dead-end streets where sediments can build up if water in mains is stagnant. When testing is complete, hydrant caps are cleaned and threads are lubricated to make hydrants easier for firefighting personnel to operate. Water quality is not adversely affected and water remains to drink during the flow testing procedure.
