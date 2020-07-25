The Niagara Falls Water Board dismissed its longtime director of administration and named an acting executive director at a special meeting Thursday night that featured charges of racism and retaliation in the board's operation.
The special meeting had been called to "plan for Water Board operations during Executive Director's leave." In a memo to staff, sent late Tuesday afternoon, Director of Administration James Perry said that the board's Executive Director Pat Fama "is off on an FMLA-covered issue and unavailable for an unspecified length of time."
Perry said in the memo that the board's director of finance, Kendra Walker, can be contacted "with any Water Board matters" and that Board General Counsel Sean Costello "may be available for legal matters depending on NFWB issues.
The memo also indicates that Perry, who had announced his retirement, effective Aug. 17, would be available to staff in Fama's absence, though he planned to work for only a few days leading up to his retirement in order to use up remaining vacation and sick time.
At the Thursday night meeting, conducted by a conference call, Board Chair Patrick Brown moved to enter an executive session and reporters were then disconnected from the call. The board remained in executive session for about an hour.
After concluding the executive session and allowing reporters back on the call, Brown announced that the board had reviewed its plan for Fama's absence and that Perry would be a part of it. Brown asked that the board approve granting Perry an additional three vacation days and declared that there was "no need" for Perry to return to the board's offices or properties before his retirement date of Aug. 17.
Brown's request also directed that Perry immediately turn over all his board-issued electronic devices and access cards and wished him "well in his retirement." The chairman also directed that Costello be appointed acting executive director in Fama's absence.
Without debate, Brown, backed by Board Member Nick Forester, called for an immediate vote.
Longtime Water Board member Renae Kimble expressed outrage at the move.
"I disagree with this motion," Kimble said. "This is being done in a retaliatory action against Jim Perry for a whistleblower complaint."
Kimble did not elaborate on the nature or contents of the whistleblower complaint. But she did accuse her fellow board members of racism for elevating Costello to the acting director's position over Walker.
"I feel that Kendra is being discriminated against because of her color," Kimble said.
Neither Brown nor Forester responded to Kimble's claim. Board member Colleen Larkin challenged Kimble.
"I disagree that decisions are being based on race," she said.
Costello's appointment and Perry's departure were approved on a 3 to 1 vote, with Kimble voting against and Board Member Gretchen Leffler not present.
