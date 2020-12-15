The churn in the executive ranks of the Niagara Falls Water Board continued on Monday night, with the sudden resignation of the board's Executive Director Patrick Fama.
Fama who had become the executive director in a previous staff shake-up in March 2019, had taken a leave of absence in July for what was described at the time as "a (Family Medical Leave Act) covered issue." He had returned to work in early September.
In a short letter, addressed to water board members, Fama noted that they had agreed to allow him to take a leave of absence from his civil service position, as a lab technician and microbiologist with the board, in return for taking the post of executive director.
"For personal reasons, I would like to resign as executive director," Fama wrote, "and return to my prior position of lab technician and provisionally to be appointed microbiologist."
Fama conditioned his resignation on the board approving his return to his former job. The board approved Fama's request unanimously and made his resignation effective immediately.
The board then tapped its general counsel, Sean Costello, to serve as acting executive director. There was no indication in the board resolution on when the search for a new executive director might begin.
"Thank you for the opportunity to have served in the capacity of Executive Director," Fama concluded his letter.
Fama's departure follows the early discharge, by the board, in July, of its retiring Director of Administration James Perry. He had announced his retirement, effective Aug. 17, but after an hour-long executive session on July 23, the board, on a 3-1 vote, informed Perry that there was "no need" for him to return to the board's offices or properties.
The board also directed Perry to immediately turn over all his board-issued electronic devices and access cards and wished him "well in his retirement."
The move, engineered by board chairman Patrick Brown, and backed by Board Member Nick Forester, was taken without debate and over the strong objections of Board Member Renae Kimble.
"I disagree with this motion," Kimble said at the time. "This is being done in a retaliatory action against Jim Perry for a whistleblower complaint."
Kimble did not elaborate on the nature or contents of the whistleblower complaint. The board has retained the Buffalo-based law firm Hodgson Russ to conduct what has been described as an ethics complaint, but it's not known if the complaints are related.
The board also received a detailed presentation from it's rate consultants who recommended that city water rates for 2021 be hiked by 5.5 percent. The board has set a virtual public hearing on the rate request for Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.