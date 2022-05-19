Joyce Sanders sat solemnly in front of Falls City Hall Thursday afternoon.
In her hands, she held a simple, homemade sign that explained her presence.
It read: "No room for hate in America. We stand with Buffalo."
On a sunny Thursday afternoon, a day not unlike Saturday in Buffalo, a crowd of Falls residents, that grew as large as 200 people, gathered on the City Hall plaza to pray and show solidarity with folks in the city just 25 miles south, a city still reeling from a mass shooting at a local supermarket that left 10 dead and 3 wounded.
An attack that local, state and federal law enforcement authorities have all labeled "a straight up hate crime."
"Thank you for being here," Mayor Robert Restaino said in addressing the crowd. "It shows this community's unity at a time of great stress."
The vigil was organized by two grassroots community groups, Men Standing Strong Together and Second Chances.
"We want to show our support, our love, our comfort (to the residents of Buffalo)," Rev. Charles Searcy said. "Not only are the individual (victim) families hurting, the whole (Western New York) community is hurting."
Searcy said the prayers being offered at the vigil could spur change in confronting racism.
"We, as a people, have got to come together and pray more often," he said.
As the names of the 13 victims of the shooting were read, participants in the vigil lit candles in their memory on the City Hall steps. As the candles burned, Rev. Donald Robinson asked for "God's love to shine through us all" and led the singing of Amazing Grace, beginning in the native language of the Tuscarora Nation before switching to English.
"There are no easy words that can be expressed for the sadness, the grief, the fear we face," Restaino said. "When one of our communities is attacked, we are all attacked."
And the mayor called for Falls residents to join in a fight against racism.
"The fight won't be easy," he said. "So much of (racism) can be insidious and hidden. It represents the worst of humanity."
District Attorney Brian Seaman said he was at a loss to explain what happened in the Jefferson Street Tops Supermarket. He told the crowd that he and his prosecutors "want to do what is right, we want to do what's just" and he asked for prayers to guide them.
In emotional remarks, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he still can't "wrap my head around" the mass shooting.
"I ask, why? Why do we still have such hate? And I never come up with an answer," Filicetti said. "One person has taken so much from so many. I do hope, working together as a community, we can drive out hate."
Quoting civil rights leader James Baldwin, Rev. Jessie Scott reminded folks that, "There is only on race. The human race."
Pastor Stephan Booze called for the creation of a task force to enable a "meaningful dialogue" on race.
Rev. James Gordon concluded: "We can have diversity without division," he said. "Let us have justice rather than revenge and retaliation."
