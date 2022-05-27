Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial offering special spot for Purple Hearts

The Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial has unveiled a new honor for visiting Purple Heart veterans.
Memorial Committee Chairman David Fabrizio recently announced the committee was dedicating a new parking spot reserved for veterans who have earned a Purple Heart. The award honors soldiers who have been wounded or killed in action.
The parking spot's dedication will be part of this year's Memorial Day ceremonies at the Veterans Monument, set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The parking spot will be dedicated in memory of Dwayne Frost, 72, a Niagara Falls Army veteran who earned two Purple Hearts sustaining knife wounds in the swamps of Vietnam and another when he was shot while serving as bodyguard for a general. He served from 1968-1972.
Frost’s son Robert, a truck driver who lives in the Town of Niagara, has been working with the committee on the honor. He said his dad was a victim of Agent Orange and suffered numerous related health problems even while running his own construction business for the last 15 to 20 years of his life. He also served as commander of Post 381 of the Marine Corps League at 923 Niagara Ave. for 11 years.
“He was all about the Marines,” Robert said, adding that he will be bringing a shadow box featuring his father’s medals to the ceremony.
David Fabrizio, Marine Corps. (Ret.) is current memorial committee chairman and explained the ceremony.
Michael Zimmerman, chief master Sgt. USAF (ret.) will be guest speaker.
Other speakers will include Mayor Robert Restaino as well as Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, a Vietnam veteran who earned Bronze Star.
The Marine Corps League will sound Taps. The Niagara Falls Police Department Honor Guard will offer a rifle salute. The police department’s David Cuddahee will play "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.
Fabrizio is very proud of what the monument has become since the concept was first floated to the Niagara Falls City Council. A 6.5-acre site was dedicated. Between the city contributed $500,000 in casino money. The State kicked in $250,000. Veterans raised the remained of the $1.7 million needed.
There are numerous symbolic details, Fabrizio said. For example, the sarcophagus is an exact replica of that from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The wings on the American granite monument have space for any veteran who honorably served.
“It’s kind of like the wings are standing watch over the Fallen Warriors,” Fabrizio said.
