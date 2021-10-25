Niagara Falls to 'Stand Down' for veterans

The Stand Down, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Heart, Love & Soul, is a one-day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area.
The Stand Down was a principle first introduced during the Vietnam War. It was designed to give those military personnel on the front lines of battle an opportunity to experience a place of safe haven and rest. We invite veterans to join us for a day where needs can be met, where they can experience rest and camaraderie with fellow servicemen and women.
This event is open to all veterans of the U.S. Military, regardless of discharge status. All veterans can obtain information about health care and other veteran benefits information, education, veterinarian services, social and family services, and more. The Stand Down will connect homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness with information and services to include housing, legal advice, and additional critical services. Employers will also be on site ready to interview and hire. Veterans need to bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers, military ID, VA ID card, or a license with veteran status to present at registration.
“We are very excited to bring this impactful event back this year,” said Kathy Zunner, chief development officer at the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. “The event targets homeless veterans but the resources are critical and available to all veterans that wish to attend. We learned very quickly in 2020 that uncontrollable changes can put anyone at risk of homelessness.”
"Heart, Love & Soul is proud to host the Stand Down in Niagara Falls,” said Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love & Soul. “We firmly believe in the dignity of those who come to us seeking support, which is why we connect those guests to a wide range of services and opportunities in one location to improve their lives, much like the Stand Down. The Stand Down is a valuable event for the veteran community, and we are honored to be part of making an impact in the lives of veterans."
Free lunch, surplus, and giveaways are offered to veterans who attend. The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, Heart, Love & Soul, and the VA Western New York Healthcare System are presenting the event with community partners sponsoring this event including United Healthcare, Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition, M&T Bank, and Resurrection Life Church.
Veterans can pre-register at buffalostanddown.org. Heart, Love & Soul is located at 939 Ontario Ave. For more information contact (716) 898-0110 ext. 117 or email rcizdziel@vocwny.org.
