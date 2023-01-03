The Niagara Falls Illumination Board has announced that both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated in blue tonight from 9 to 9:15 p.m. in support for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills, and the City of Buffalo.
Hamlin was transported to a Cincinnati hospital during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game last evening after suffering cardiac arrest. Niagara Falls’ thoughts are with Hamlin, his team and the City of Buffalo.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.