Niagara Falls is set to receive $250,000 in state funds for workforce training and job placement programs.
The funds are parts of $16 million being sent to the 20 cities in the state most impacted by gun violence.
The effort is another portion of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency and comprehensive strategy to build a safer New York. The initiative treats gun violence as a public health crisis and includes short-term solutions as well as long-term strategies that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence.
"Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York state and across the country, and we're attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat Covid. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn't work — we have to give them an alternative," Cuomo said in a release. "This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It's an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it's a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it."
Under this new initiative, the New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards in each area and their vast networks of community partners to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to ultimately connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs. Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth age 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible.
The program builds on $12 million Cuomo announced on July 14 to provide 2,400 jobs to young workers in New York City. This new investment brings New York state's total commitment to reducing gun violence to $154.7 million.
Under the program, Buffalo is set to receive $2,650,000, the highest amount given to any city, and Rochester will get $2,250,000. Jamestown received lowest amount of funds at $225,000. The Falls received the second lowest amount.
