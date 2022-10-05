The City of Niagara Falls will honor Marsha McWilson at its meeting today by designating Oct. 5, 2022 as Marsha McWilson Day.
Mayor Robert Restaino will give the proclamation for her service to the community going on for more than 30 years.
The youngest of 12 children, McWilson began singing at 6 years old as a member of the St. Johns AME Church choir, becoming an accomplished gospel and blues singer. Her career has included being a radio host on WUFO 1080AM, performing with the likes of Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Donnie McClurkin, appearing on Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You is Wrong,” and leading a gospel choir down a runway during Fashion Week in Toronto.
She also owns a salon called McWilson’s House of Beauty and puts on the Gospel Brunch that takes place during the Niagara Falls Blues Festival.
Other awards McWilson received included the Humanitarian Award from the City of Niagara Falls in 2002 and being the first African-American woman inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame. The City of Buffalo had previously designated July 29, 2022 at Marsha McWilson Day.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 745 Main Street.
