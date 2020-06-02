The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will turn off the nightly illumination of both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls from 10 to 11 p.m. in solidarity and support for the black community and in recognition of Blackout Tuesday.
Originally started by the music industry, Blackout Tuesday is intended as a collective pause to spark honest, reflective and productive conversations about what actions can be taken to support the black community.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission.
