Niagara Falls shines bright

The American Falls shine in bright blue during the first moments of the new lighting system switched on in 2016.

Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced that Niagara Falls will be lit light red, white, and blue tonight, in support of the Buffalo Bills ahead of tonight's AFC divisional playoff game.

"The Buffalo Bills have given New York a reason to celebrate and tonight people across the state will be rooting for them," Hochul said. "As a proud Western New Yorker, I'll be cheering the loudest as we watch the Bills take on the Chiefs. Go Bills!"

