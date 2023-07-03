As part of the Independence Day celebration across New York state, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red, white and blue on Tuesday night.
It’s among several state landmarks to be illuminated for the holiday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a proclamation declaring July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York.
"Independence Day is a prominent reminder that the great State of New York remains committed to the founding principles our great country was built upon - equality, freedom and justice for all," Hochul said. "New York state stands firm in our continued commitment to upholding and safeguarding the democracy that was stood up 247 years ago. I wish all New Yorkers a joyous, safe and happy July 4th holiday!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.