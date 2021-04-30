On Tuesday night, Niagara Falls will shine red for two causes.
The red will mark and International Firefighters’ Day and in honor of the world’s firefighters.
“On this date, we call on citizens in North America to remember all firefighters who paid the ultimate price to protect their communities,” said Troy Markel, chair of the Board of Directors of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in the United States. “They served with great honor, and their bravery will not be forgotten. I hope we can all show our support and appreciation to the firefighters worldwide who continue to protect us so well throughout the year.”
International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is a time where the world recognizes and honors the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. It is also a day in which current and past firefighters are acknowledged for their contributions. International Firefighters’ Day is observed each year on the 4th of May.
“All Canadians are deeply grateful to the brave women and men who put their lives on the line every day for the protection of life and property,” added David Sheen, president of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “An illuminated Niagara Falls, a wonder of the world shared by Americans and Canadians alike, will serve to recognize our brothers and sisters on both sides of the border who dedicate their service, whether they are full-time, volunteer, military, wildland, or industrial firefighters. In all cases, these individuals risk the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter’s life.”
The Falls will be illuminated red between 10:00 and 10:15 p.m. that evening.
In addition, the cataracts will shine red at 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and 11:15 p.m. in support of National Travel and Tourism Week.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, it recognizes the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, and will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme “Power of Travel.”
John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said, “Tourism is one of the top revenue generators for our local economy. NTTW is a time to appreciate the role tourism plays in Niagara Falls USA, and how vital it is to our community— especially after a challenging year. Lighting Niagara Falls red signifies unity among the hospitality industry, and shows our support as we prepare to safely welcome back visitors and help drive the region’s recovery efforts.”
