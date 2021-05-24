The Niagara Falls paving and roadwork schedule has been released.
· Avenue: From 93rd Street to 95th Street
· 93rd Street: From Frontier Avenue to dead end at Bergholtz Creek
· 87th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
· 86th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
· 85th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to South Military Road
· Council Street: From Rivershore Drive to Jolliet Avenue
· 84th Street: From Buffalo Avenue to Stephenson Avenue
· 60th Street: From Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard
· North Avenue: From Lockport Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
· Whitney Avenue: From 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
The paving and roadwork began today on Frontier Avenue from 93rd Street to 95th Street. This list is just the first 10 streets to be worked on this season. The city will continue to provide updates on this scheduled work. This information will be found on the City’s website and Facebook pages.
