Niagara Falls State Park and Arts Services Inc. (ASI) have released a “call for artists” to create a lenticular mural that will be part of the new welcome center plaza in the park. The welcome center is slated to open in May 2023.
"Lenticular" is a sort of visual effect that give depth perception.
The Niagara Falls State Park Welcome Center will be the centerpiece to tell the story of Niagara Falls State Park and the Western New York region. In addition to a modern and efficient building, the interpretive content will be a compelling look at the past, present, and future of not only the state park, but of the greater Niagara Falls community and the important role it has played in history.
The large lenticular mural will be located on a blank wall on the side of what is to be a washroom facility, but it will face the main entrance area as thousands of people each day approach the Welcome Center, Grand Staircase, and the Falls themselves.
The deadline is June 2 and details are available at Niagara-Falls-State-Park-CALL-FOR-ARTISTS.pdf (asiwny.org).
