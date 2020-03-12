The Niagara Falls St. Patrick's Day celebration is the latest event to be cancelled as part of the state's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday that the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration - originally scheduled for Friday - was called off in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that gatherings in excess of 500 people are being banned across the state in light of the virus situation.
Restaino said it is not yet clear if the St. Patrick's Day celebration - which traditionally includes what's billed as the "World's Shortest Parade" downtown - will be rescheduled at a later date.
"The governor has imposed a ban on gatherings of over 500 people. We typically know that this event does attract a significant number of guests."
