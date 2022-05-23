Niagara Falls social justice groups ready to act after Buffalo shooting

Leaders of Niagara Falls' social justice organizations, including Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH), the Entrepreneur School of Thought, NAACP Niagara Falls Chapter, Niagara Falls Peacemakers and the Take Back Niagara Falls Initiative, are speaking out in response to May 14's mass shooting in Buffalo.
Members of the organizations gathered Friday along with numerous faith leaders and several elected officials, including Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder and Mayor Robert Restaino.
Speaking from the steps of Miracle Christian Fellowship Center on Hyde Park Boulevard, NOAH Community Organizer Raymond Allen read a statement from Pastor Elfonzo Roberson, president of NOAH:
"Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Buffalo following the white supremacist terrorist attack on the shoppers and workers at the Jefferson Avenue, Tops Market. We condemn this violent act against a community that has suffered so much already. We extend our condolences to the families now experiencing grief and trauma and offer our support to the Buffalo faith community in their efforts to provide assistance and comfort to all impacted. We must continue to work against white supremacy and hatred in all its forms. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., stated, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' Let us continue our fight against racial injustice."
Many of the speakers shared sentiments of unity and love.
Speaking on behalf of the Take Back Niagara Falls Initiative, the Rev. Makeeda Brooks of St. John’s AME Church stated, “This is our 'right now' moment. We will no longer be quiet about violence. We will now speak loud together in unity to let them know we will no longer tolerate racism.”
Entrepreneur School of Thought Vice President Anton White promised to “do whatever it takes to take out all this white supremacy and hate so that love will prevail.”
County Legislator Jeffrey Elder compared the massacre to the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, noting that “those attacks brought our communities back together, and we are looking for this to happen now as well.”
NOAH President and Pastor of Miracle Christian Fellowship Center Elfonzo Roberson offered up the words of Psalm 113, “Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”
Doris Green of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers noted the racial injustice that this attack drew attention to, stating “No one chooses the skin color they are born into, and no one should have to wake up every day fearing for their lives because of it … Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
Speaking on behalf of the NAACP Niagara Falls Chapter President Shirley Hamilton, Irene Wilson stated, “When we finish praying and we get up, we get up to do something. We have to put pressure on our representatives to change the laws… We have the power, and power concedes nothing without a demand.”
All speakers expressed condolences to the families and the community who were directly impacted by the massacre.
