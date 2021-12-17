LOCKPORT — A Falls man, tied to a shootout in front of a popular Niagara Street bar, will spend four years behind bars for his conviction on a weapons charge.
Julian Seright, 40, received the sentence from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. for his guilty plea to a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At the time of his plea, Kloch had told Seright he would sentence him to no more than five years in prison.
Seright was one of three men accused of involvement in a wild exchange of gunfire outside Player’s Bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street.
Investigators said that Johnny Mulkey, 32, of the Falls, traded bullets with Seright and Garrien Tillman, 38, of the Falls, at about 2 a.m. on June 6, 2019. While police said the three shooters all emerged unscathed from the gunfire, two men were struck in the leg and ankle and a woman was struck in the stomach. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police said it was unclear which of the shooters, who were all armed with handguns, hit the victims. Investigators also said they were never able to determine the motive for the shooting.
Then-Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division commander, Capt. Kelly Rizzo, said the shooters used parked cars for cover while they exchanged gunfire. The shootout took place across the street from Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Mark O’Farrell, a co-owner of Players, denied that any disturbance had occurred at the bar after the shootout.
Mulkey, Seright and Tillman were all indicted on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident. The charges against Tillman were dismissed.
Kloch previously sentenced Mulkey, known to police as a gang member and drug dealer, to six years behind bars under the terms of a plea bargain that saw him plead guilty to charges stemming from both the bar shootout and from another exchange of gunfire outside a 19th Street corner store, also in 2019.
