The Niagara Falls Council is looking for resumes for people interested in serving on boards and commissions, including:

• Assessment review board.

• Historic preservation commission

• Planning board

• Tourism advisory board

• Zoning board

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 23.

Respondents must be a city resident. Send resumes to City Council Chairperson, 745 Main St., PO Box 69, Niagara Falls, NY 14302.

Applicants can also email kenny.tompkins@niagarafallsnu.gov or call (716)-286-4398.

