The Niagara Falls Council is looking for resumes for people interested in serving on boards and commissions, including:
• Assessment review board.
• Historic preservation commission
• Planning board
• Tourism advisory board
• Zoning board
Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 23.
Respondents must be a city resident. Send resumes to City Council Chairperson, 745 Main St., PO Box 69, Niagara Falls, NY 14302.
Applicants can also email kenny.tompkins@niagarafallsnu.gov or call (716)-286-4398.
