Falls police and firefighters will get new high-tech gear, residents will gain access to a pair of new police substations and local businesses will be able to improve their on-premises security with a helping hand from the city.
All of that, Mayor Robert Restaino said Wednesday, is made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan.
“We are working to create a safer city,” Restaino said in announcing the Niagara Falls Security Initiative.
The initiative dedicates a combined $9.4 million in ARP funding to the Falls Police and Fire Departments, while also directing up to $300,000 to local businesses to improve safety and security in the city.
Falls Police officers will be getting new state-of-the-art Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras to replace prior body cams that have become obsolete.
In a demonstration video, Restaino showed video captured by the department’s current body cameras. The mayor noted there was discoloration in the video, some cameras bounce and fall of officers because they’re difficult to secure and the cameras are prone to randomly zooming-in on objects.
Most of the current body cams were acquired in 2015.
“You’re going to get a much better view as an officer is at a scene,” Restaino said. “It’s long overdue and much needed in our department.”
The mayor said the new body cameras will “protect police officers and citizens against false accusations, claims of misconduct and abuse. Body cameras increase transparency and accountability of officers. They also help prevent and de-escalate confrontational situations between officers and civilians.”
The department will purchase 90 of the Axon body cameras, which will allow every officer to have their own dedicated camera.
“These cameras offer a substantial improvement in video quality as well as reliability,” Restaino said. “The crisp, clear audio and video will allow officers to better serve and protect citizens in our community.
Falls Police will also acquire virtual reality training technology (from Axon.)
The Axon equipment will allow officers and their supervisors to simulate, using virtual reality technology, specific situations that officers might respond to. Officers will be able to train for those situations in a simulated environment, which can be safer for both officers and the public.
Officers will wear a headset to experience the virtual situations. An instructor will watch the simulated interactions on a tablet and monitor the officer’s reactions.
“It is imperative for police officers to have the proper tools they need to safely and efficiently do their jobs,” Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. “This new technology will help our officers be able to do that – from training right through to their work in the community. The virtual reality technology will help officers to be properly prepared to respond to nearly any situation they may encounter, while the new body cameras will ensure both officers and members of the community are protected during all calls.”
Training with the new technology is expected to begin in a few weeks.
The mayor said he will also use ARP funding to create two new police substations “to serve as tools to enable officers to respond to calls quicker and more efficiently.”
The new substations will be located at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St. and the Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant, 5815 Buffalo Ave. The substations will not be open to the public, but according to police “will serve as ‘launching pads’ for officers.”
Restaino announced he’s also directing significant ARP funding to the Falls Fire Department, with the money directed to the purchase of new equipment and making significant upgrades to fire stations.
The NFFD will purchase seven new thermal imaging cameras. While Falls firefighters have used thermal imaging cameras for 25 years, the new technology will offer a significant upgrade from the department’s current cameras.
The new devices show sharper, cleaner images, as well as temperature readings. Restaino said the new cameras “will save lives.”
“These new thermal imaging cameras are a game-changer for Niagara Falls firefighters,” Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. “They will literally serve as firefighters’ eyes before they ever enter a burning building. It is crucial for firefighters to have every tool necessary to do their jobs – their lives are at stake each time they answer a call.”
The new thermal imaging cameras are already in use.
“I am proud to be able to dedicate this money to the Niagara Falls Police and Fire Departments,” Restaino said. “Police officers and firefighters regularly put their lives on the line in order to keep our families and neighbors safe. This funding through the American Rescue Plan will ensure these brave men and women have every tool they need in order to not only do their jobs, but also to keep the community and themselves safe.”
The mayor once again, acknowledged the work of Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) in securing the ARP funds.
“Public safety is an essential component of strong residential neighborhoods, growing tourism opportunities, and thriving business districts,” Higgins said. “This investment of federal American Rescue Plan funding in training and technology will better protect residents, visitors, businesses, and dedicated city of Niagara Falls police officers and firefighters.”
The final component of the security initiative will see the launch of a program to help local business owners better protect their property. The city will make available a $700 rebate for businesses that purchase exterior video camera security systems and agree to allow Falls police access to those systems.
Restaino said a basic security camera system can be purchased for about $700. The rebate program covers only the cost of the video equipment; business owners are responsible for any installation and/or subscription costs.
“When our neighbors decide to open businesses in the city, they take a chance on our community. They invest their own time and money into their project with the hopes of making a living,” the mayor said. “For any business owner, protecting their investments is of the utmost importance. We want to make that easier by helping offset the cost of security systems. By helping members of our community invest in the security of their businesses, we are also helping to keep our neighborhoods safer.”
To qualify for the business security rebate
• A business’ license fees must be paid and up-to-date.
• Business owners will be required to show proof of purchase, as well as comply with an inspection by police.
• Business owners must agree to provide police with any video and/or pictures from the system upon request.
• The system must be kept in operation for at least three years.
