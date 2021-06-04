Schools in the Niagara Falls City School District will be closed this June 18 to observe Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery and recognizes black and African American freedom and achievements.
Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for New York state employees. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the news of liberation of slaves came to Texas more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. African Americans across the state learned of their right to freedom on this day when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to announce the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Federal troops maintained a presence in Texas for enforcement of emancipation among slave-owners throughout the state.
"I am incredibly proud to declare Juneteenth as an official holiday in the Niagara Falls City School District," said Superintendent Mark Laurrie. "This new school holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the black community. It will provide an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today."
