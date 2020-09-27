As cases in Niagara County have gone up in recent days, the Niagara Falls City School District has managed to work through the pandemic as well as some issues of funding.
Since he began developing a plan for reopening, Superintendent Mark Laurrie has lamented the problems with the school district’s budget. With Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing 20 percent budget cuts for all school districts, this could lead to hard times ahead. But, in giving his COVID-19 update, he said reopening has gone well, though he does want to get back to normal learning.
“The hybrid model is not a place we want to live for very long,” Laurrie said. “It’s very hard and it’s not always the best instruction for kids, but right now, but right now it’s the safest model to be in. We hope that were able pivot and bring students back into class, more days. However, if infection rates rise, we’re able to pivot backwards very easily. It was the right place to be. After two and a half weeks to three weeks, we’re in a position now where, not only are we running with the model, but we’re going to a higher phase of instruction for remote learners.”
Since expectations have been dialed up for students, many conversations among district officials have been about how to deliver a quality education online. There have been 7,500 laptops prepared for students though not all of them have been delivered to students yet.
Full-time remote learners — 2,331 students — have started but they will start learning the curriculum for the year.
As of now, the Niagara Falls City School District has not had a student who is positive for COVID-19, though students have been taken to the isolation rooms within all schools. Laurrie said sports have begun, slowly, but will not be doing a modified version. He wants kids to pass the Tanner Test, which examines a student’s physical maturity during a physical done by the school district physician.
“We’re offering four sports in junior varsity and varsity. We’ve chosen not to do modified, we’re trying to manage it in a small way. There’s another district doing modified, I don’t happen to agree. Modified students can play up if they didn’t pass the Tanner Test. Sports will begin with a soccer game on Oct. 3.
Closing out his address, Laurrie one again brought up the school district’s budget situation that has been a plague upon the district. The district has seen the state withheld $1,055,629 from last year. Now the district will have a $4 million carryover from last year’s funds. From another district, the state has withheld $329,000, despite them having much more technological. capabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.