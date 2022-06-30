Niagara Falls schools get more Head Start funding

The Niagara Falls School District will get a second year of funding to "improve and expand" its Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
The district took over operation of the Head Start programs in 2021 after being approved for a five-year $10.5 million grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Falls is one of just three districts in New York to operate the local Head Start programs.
"We have proposed getting children into school as young as six to eight months and taking them to job readiness," Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "We called our (grant) application from Cradle to Career."
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls), together with Laurrie announced a federal grant, totaling $2,196,974, to continue and expand the district’s programs.
"We're thrilled," Laurrie said at the announcement. "I think the way to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy is starting as young as possible to get children into the school system."
Higgins echoed that view.
“There is a direct connection between early learning and future success,” the congressman said. “The initiative taken by the Niagara Falls City School District to lead and improve Head Start programs will have a lasting impact, providing opportunities for students to learn and grow, supporting healthier families, and ultimately building a stronger community.”
The program is part of the district’s strategy for supporting students from “cradle to career." The strategy is based on the national Head Start model which focuses on early development, learning, and family well-being to promote school readiness and give student’s a foundation for success.
The district took over the program in January and just wrapped up its first six months of administering Head Start (3- & 4-year-olds) and Early Head Start (infants & toddlers) with plans to grow in the upcoming school year. The school district assumed leadership of the Head Start and Early Head Start program from an interim operator.
"I think it's long overdue to merge these programs with the school districts," Laurrie said.
Using targeted community outreach, the district was able to boost enrollment 51 to 91 students. A schools spokesperson said the district is hoping to enroll 141 children in Head Start and 40 in Early Head Start by the start of the next school year.
The programs will be held at a new location in the district's Community Education Center on Lindbergh Avenue. The district currently offers Universal Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 at seven elementary schools in the city.
Both programs are full-day and free to families living in the City of Niagara Falls.
