After spending plenty of time wading through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Niagara Falls City School District is looking to get summer school going again. In 2020, the district suspended summer school. However, with the hybrid model showing success and virtually learning providing a way for kids to remain in the classroom, Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, feels this can continue in some fashion.
“We’re going to plan to do it virtually, for the high school anyways,” Laurrie said. “We think we can reach more kids. Now, if things change dramatically, we will look to do some in-person options, but right now, our plan is to offer summer school, to do it virtually, to use the platform that we have to continue to give our kids laptops and MiFis. It is in the budget and we’ve budgeted for it.”
However, there is one questions standing in the way — whether or not Regents Exams will be held in 2021. Much like last year, when these exams were cancelled, students would know in early June. If these exams do happen, Laurrie said, all laptops will be collected from students and re-issued back if they need to attend summer school. A decision on whether Regents Exams will be given is expected sometime around the end of February.
Laurrie is hoping for a quick turnaround and has placed some faith in the Miguel Cardona, President Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of Education.
“I think he’s reasonable enough to understand how inequitable a standardized test is across most states, being in the hybrid or totally remote learning model,” Laurrie said. “I’m hopeful that the federal government and the new education secretary will grant that waiver request and that New York state will make a compelling reason. I’m not against testing, I’m not against testing during hybrid learning, but we have our own local way to talk about student growth and we don’t need a standardized Regents Exam to make that decision.”
