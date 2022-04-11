Following is a summary of the most recent Niagara Falls School Board meeting.
Presentation Tax Report Card
Budget Manager Julie Jacklin explained the property tax report card.
There is a 7.67% increase in the Board’s budget over last. Last year, there was no increase in spending. The tax levy is unchanged for the eighth year in a row.
Public school enrollment
Superintendent Mark Laurrie pointed out that public school enrollment is down slightly. Pre-Covid, 63 students in the District area were home-schooled; post-Covid, there are 233. Some students may return. A discussion ensued around general finances, special education costs, graduation rates, and Regents exams.
2022-2023 General Fund Budget Mrs. Rebecca Holody and Mrs. Jacklin
The CPI is 5.72.
The State budget had not passed at the time of the presentation. The District assumed an increase of $250,000 so that the District can spend a higher amount if a higher amount is allocated in the State budget. If so, the $250,000 could also be put in reserve. The recommended budget is $164,895,787.
If the budget does not pass, the District would have to eliminate the outside use of fields and facilities as called for by the statute. In addition, the District also would have to eliminate $6.7 million in improvements like updated interactive whiteboards, the purchase of needed maintenance equipment, and improvements to the Community Education Center (CEC).
2022 Summer School and Programs
Mr. Richard Carella gave this overview of summer programs:
Camp Wolverine, ELP, Prep and High School Credit Recovery, Summer Sports, and Enrichment for Gr. 7-12 will run July 11 – August 11, 2022, Monday – Thursday. Busing is provided.
Summer Sports and Enrichment begins July 12, 2022.
ENL, Special Education Extended School Year, and P-TECH programs are Monday – Friday/on these dates:
ENL – August 15 – 19, 2022; P-TECH runs July 11 – 22, 2022; and the Special Education Extended School Year runs July 6 – August 11, 2022.
Elementary Extended Learning Program: GJ Mann and Hyde Park Elementary Schools, for students exiting Grades PK – 5. This is a full-day program featuring academic enrichment in English Language Arts and mathematics, support staff for ENL and special education students, and Reading Recovery. The afternoon sessions are facilitated by the Boys and Girls Club, with enrichment provided by NFCSD (arts and crafts, dance, and karate).
The English as a New Language Program takes place August 15 – 19, 2022, and features cultural celebrations with language-rich experiences and project-based instruction, culminating in a parent and family celebration. This offering takes place at Kalfas Elementary.
Prep schools credit recovery will be offered in-person at NFHS for grades 6 – 8 and includes
ELA, Math, Science, and Social Studies.
The high school credit recovery will be offered via hybrid delivery with remote instruction with in-person assistance at the Drop-in Support Center at Niagara Falls High School. Regents test preparation is included.
Summer sports and enrichment camp begins July 12; lunch and bussing will be provided for students entering grades 7 – 12. The camp will utilize multiple sites, including NFHS. It will include cheerleading, coed soccer, football, track, ice hockey, F-Bites culinary, art, boys basketball, girls basketball, girls volleyball, bowling, and wrestling.
P-TECH: Cohort 1: Students will take their first college credit course – MET 110 – Intro to CADD (Computer-Aided Design -two-dimensional drawing)
Cohort 2: Intro to P-TECH Summer Camp will take algebra and engineering projects, hear a speaker series and take an NCCC field trip
Special education offerings include Extended School Year for students with 12-month individualized learning goals; at Cataract Elementary and NFHS.
Camp Wolverine Jr. and Intermediate for ages 5 – 12 will be held at Cataract Elementary. This camp helps Functional Life Skills students maintain their academic, vocational, and social functioning over the summer.
All applications will be completed electronically through QR codes.
