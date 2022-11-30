To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Nov. 17 meeting.
NFCSD Administrator for Information Services Ray Granieri presented the district’s Technology Plan. It covers three main areas:
• Instructional Technical Plan
• Disaster Recovery Plan
• Education Law 2d and Cyber Security Plan
The Technology Committee identified several key findings as they reviewed the Technology Plan Report:
• Education technology can improve student achievement
• Technology has the most significant impact when integrated into the curriculum to achieve clear, measurable educational objectives
• Assessment of technology must be aligned with educational objectives
• Measurement and continuous improvement strategies must be widely implemented in schools
The Technology Plan consists of three SmartGoals.
• SmartGoal 1 states that the district will create, maintain and use the NFCSD Teacher and Administrator K-12 Technology Continuum benchmarks for action steps defined in this goal and other district initiatives. In addition, SmartGoal 1 drives professional development for teachers and administrators. A survey puts teachers in categories based on their technical development needs.
• SmartGoal 2 states that by June 2025, all components of Education law 2d will be completed and in practice.
• SmartGoal 3 states that by June 2025, the District’s network infrastructure will be in place to support ten gig-ready traffic, and additional equipment will be added to provide a robust network environment.
The complete NFCSD Technology Plan is posted on the district’s website, www.nfschools.net.
Superintendent Laurrie and Granieri announced that the district would implement a new autodialer system. Along with many other features, the new system can translate our autodialer calls into 100 different languages, making it possible for all of the District’s English as a New Language (ENL) parents and guardians to hear the messages in their native language.
Superintendent Laurrie stated that the Raptor system is now in seven schools. Raptor screens school visitors’ licenses/IDs against sex offender and custom databases. By the end of January, Raptor will be in every District school.
New Business (highlights)
The board approved the New York State Learning Technology Grant program. It provides $3.2 million annually to various educational technology professional development programs statewide. The Learning Technology Grant program promotes collaboration among public school districts, BOCES, and religious/independent schools to develop, implement, and share programs, activities, and resources to facilitate the delivery of quality instruction, increase equitable access to high‐quality learning experiences, and promote culturally‐ and linguistically‐responsive learning environments for all students through the effective use of technology.
The board approved the 2022 – 2025 Comprehensive Technology Plan. Every three years, the district must provide the State Department of Education with the district’s technology plan.
The board approved a contract with English Not My First Language (ENL) Instructional Coaching Services for the NFCSD and Niagara University for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022-2023 school year, the school district will be contracting with NU for on‐site coaching and professional development services. These services will include modeling lessons, planning and facilitating grade-level meetings, and providing appropriate resources.
The board approved a contract for professional services with the Black Excellence Mentoring Program. Under the program, African American students are linked with positive, local African American role models. The mentors share their time, advice, and life experiences to guide the students in a constructive direction. This program addresses high-risk youth on the precipice of turning their academic, behavioral, emotional, and social lives around. It gives students an additional resource to assist with decision-making skills. During this program, students participate in interactive activities focusing on providing life skills and life lessons for students as they transition from high school to independence.
Superintendent Laurrie’s report
The district has been awarded a $2.5 million ($500,000 a year for five years) federal Student Mental Health Support Grant. This grant runs until 2027 and will allow the district to accomplish three primary goals:
1) Establishing a Family Support Center for the district, to be physically housed in one of our school locations
2) Increasing Tier II and III Social Emotional Interventions with ongoing staff development
3) Putting together a fluid support resource guide to help give information to families.
In addition, outside partners will work with school counselors.
The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.