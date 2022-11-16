To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Oct. 20 meeting.
Agenda review for Thursday, Nov. 17’s regular meeting
Administrator for Human Resources Maria Massaro presented the personnel report. The following are the discussion highlights:
• The NFCSD is working with Niagara University on a $30 million grant for paid teacher residencies. Under this program, future teachers will be paid to spend one year with the district as teacher residents instead of following the student-teacher program in blocks of seven weeks.
The board will vote on the following short-term contracts at its Nov. 17 meeting:
• Open Buffalo Race, Power, and Privilege — A presentation for Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) and North Tonawanda High School students. It will take place on November 21 and 22. Open Buffalo was one of the powerful groups that worked on the tragedy of May 14, 2022, when a gunman killed ten people at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue
NEW BUSINESS
Superintendent Mark Laurrie presented new business items the board will vote on at the Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17.
Approval of the New York State Learning Technology Grant program. The program provides $3.2 annually to various educational technology professional development programs statewide. The Learning Technology Grant program promotes collaboration among public school districts, BOCES, and religious/independent schools to develop, implement, and share programs, activities, and resources to facilitate the delivery of quality instruction, increase equitable access to high‐quality learning experiences and promote culturally‐ and linguistically‐responsive learning environments for all students through the effective use of technology.
Approval of the 2022 – 2025 Comprehensive Technology Plan. Every three years, the District must provide the State Department of Education with the District’s technology plan. At the November 17, 2022, Board of Education meeting, Administrator for Information Services Ray Granieri will present the plan to the Board of Education. Upon Board approval, the plan will be available on the District’s website (www.nfschools.net).
Approval of contract for English Not My First Language (ENL) Instructional Coaching Services for the NFCSD and Niagara University for the 2022 – 2023 school year.
During the 2022 ‐ 2023 school year, the school district will be contracting with Niagara University for on‐site coaching and professional development services. These services will consist of modeling lessons, planning and facilitating grade-level meetings, and providing appropriate resources.
Approval of contract for professional services for the Black Excellence Mentoring Program — African American students are linked with positive, local African American role models. The mentors share their time, advice, and life experiences to guide the students in a constructive direction. This program addresses high-risk youth on the precipice of turning their academic, behavioral, emotional, and social lives around. It gives students an additional resource to assist with decision-making skills. During this program, students participate in interactive activities focusing on providing life skills and life lessons for students as they transition from high school to independence.
INFORMATION AND REPORTS
Laurrie and Asst. Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Rick Carella have been awarded the 2023 Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award presented by the Reading Recovery Council of North America. The award recipients have “displayed a strong commitment to expand and maintain Reading Recovery’s high standards and have made significant contributions to implementation beyond the local level.”
Board Member Earl Bass thanked the board for the recent NFHS Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) tour. Students and chaperones visited North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
