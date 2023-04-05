To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its March 30 meeting.
Capital projects update
• The Niagara Falls City School District is now operating under a new project labor agreement with all building trades unions through 2025.
• Thirty-eight bottle fillers have been installed throughout the district. Bloneva Bond Primary and Hyde Park Elementary are the schools where the last six bottle fillers will be installed. This closes out Phase III of the capital projects.
• The Hyde Park Elementary playground equipment has been purchased, and the district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on May 1. Once the Hyde Park playground is completed, all district elementary schools will have their own playgrounds.
• An update was presented on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funded capital projects. All ARP projects must be completed by Aug. 31, 2024, when the funding ends. The ARP projects include a heat pump for Kalfas Primary School, Bloneva Bond Primary boiler upgrades, chillers, a cooling tower, and air handlers at Niagara Falls High School.
• An update was presented on the “Breath of Fresh Air” projects that were approved with 87% of the vote in a special referendum. Four fire shutters on the first and second floors at NFHS are being replaced. In addition, air conditioning for Lasalle Prep and Gaskill Prep will be installed.
• The district is installing bullet-resistant glass in school vestibules, beginning with Kalfas Primary, LaSalle Prep School, and Central Office. In addition, the District buildings’ greeting and first-floor windows will have bullet-resistant glass. This project will proceed upon the State Education Department’s (SED) approval. Superintendent Mark Laurrie suggested that constituents speak to their elected officials about getting safety and security measures passed more quickly through the SED.
• NFCSD Director of Information Services Ray Granieri introduced Security Expert to the Board. Security Expert will manage 224 outside doors at NFCD buildings. With this system, an alarm will sound if a door is left propped open. Also, several additional cameras will be installed at the prep schools, elementary schools, and NFHS.
• The District is working with a vendor on a design for a greenhouse at Bloneva Bond Primary. School staff was heavily involved in the greenhouse design.
• New branding is planned for the lobby of the NFHS Performing Arts Center and the NFHS gym.
• The Community Education Center (CEC) new roof materials have been delivered. The aim is to complete the roof repair by June 1, 2023.
Budget update
Superintendent Laurrie presented the 2023-24 NFCSD budget. The total budget for the public to vote on is $181,504,208. The proposed spending plan does not increase the tax levy for the ninth year. In addition, there is no reduction in the district’s workforce. There will not be one layoff, and there will not be any reduction in programs. There will be a public hearing on the budget on May 2 and the budget vote is on May 16.
Security update
NFCSD Director of Security Bryan DalPorto provided a district safety update. The district was not a target of several “swatting” incidents across WNY on Thursday, March 30. DalPorto explained that swatting is calling police and emergency agencies (calling 911) and falsely reporting an active shooter in a school building and that shots have been fired. None of the threats of March 30 proved to be valid.
DalPorto reported that the district has many security resource officers at district schools and a strong police presence patrolling around its schools. He stated that along with the security equipment the NFCSD has installed, the District is the “gold standard” for school security.
Superintendent’s report
Laurrie stated that all district buildings will be open until 4 p.m. on weekdays during spring recess through April 16, except for Friday, April 7.
The district will hold its annual celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Bloneva Bond Primary School auditorium. The district will honor the following individuals:
• Civil Rights Achievement Award – Michael Williamson
• Youth Civil Rights Achievement Award – Aisha Makama, Raionna Nickens
• Spirit of Dr. King Award – Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund Committee
• Tiffany Nalls Ford Award – Dorothy Brundidge
The district will have a new phone system starting April 3.
The next meeting of the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m., 630 66th St., Niagara Falls.
