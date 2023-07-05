To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its June 22 meeting.
• Class of 2023 graduation update — Niagara Falls High School Chief Education Administrator Cheryl Vilardo presented a class of 2023 graduation update. There are 435 graduates in the Niagara Falls High School class of 2023. That number represents 93% of the district’s seniors and 85% of the total cohort. The NFHS graduation rate has grown from 66% in 2019 to 85% in 2023.
The 23rd annual Niagara Falls High School Commencement Ceremony was held on June 23 at Calandrelli Stadium.
• Recap of Ghana trip — Nine Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) staff members recently traveled to Ghana and were present at the board meeting to share stories of their experience. The staff members that went to Ghana were Ka-Shara Jordan, Mia Crumpton, Kary Dobbs, Goldie Burton, Stacie Whitaker, Rina Dunlap, Sarah Sperry, Theresa Mannarino and Elizabeth Olka.
While in Ghana, the group helped villagers raise money to build a boat to travel to additional markets to sell their goods. In addition, the travelers taught 60 -70 children their subjects of math, English, science, music, and physical education.
At the meeting, the travelers presented Superintendent Mark Laurrie with an African drum dedicated to the district.
• Robotics teams — The members of the LaSalle Robotics team thanked the board members for all of their support of the team’s trips to the World Championships and other competitions. The group made a video showing the Board how they make their VEX robots. Then they presented a signed LaSalle Prep School Robotics T-shirt to Laurrie.
• Golden Apple Award — Laurrie presented The Chapel with the Board of Education’s highest honor, the Golden Apple Award. The Chapel was recognized for its overwhelming support of the outdoor beautification of Harry F. Abate. Over 90 volunteers have worked on projects at the school.
• Niagara Falls Teachers/Niagara Falls Board of Education Minority Future Teacher Scholarship — Laurrie and Niagara Falls Teachers (NFT) Union President Dan Weiss presented NFHS senior Ngwa Obaid the Niagara Falls Teachers/Niagara Falls Board of Education Minority Future Teacher Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented each year to a senior pursuing a teaching career. Obaid is planning a career in early childhood education.
• Kalfas staff – Special Recognition — Kalfas Primary School Principal Carrie Buchman recognized three of her staff members for coming to the aid of a kindergarten student who was showing signs of choking. The quick-thinking staff members who went to the young boy’s rescue are teacher Kara Klump, classroom associate Audrey DeWeen, and school nurse Quinn Putaski.
New Business
The NFCSD Board of Education voted to approve the following items:
A contract between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara County Community College for PTECH coursework
A contract for professional services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Sports Tournaments for the Summer Program and hockey
A contract for professional services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Bowl O’Drome for the Summer Program
A contract for professional services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Explore and More, The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum, for the Summer Elementary Extended Learning Program
A contract for professional services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Master Khechen Martial Arts Academy for the Elementary Summer Extended Learning Program
A contract for professional services between the City School District of The City of Niagara Falls and The Aquarium of Niagara for the Summer Elementary Extended Learning Program
A contract with Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club through the Empire
A grant to provide services for the summer Elementary Extended Learning Program
A contract for professional services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and William K. Jones, Sr. for the Black Excellence Mentoring Program for Summer Programming
A contract for professional services between the City School District of The City of Niagara Falls and Jason Scott for the Black Excellence Mentoring Program for Summer Programming
A contract between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Melinda A. Scime, Psychologist, PLLC, for professional mental health and consultation services for Summer Programming
A contract for consultation services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls, New York, and Tell Consulting for Summer Programming
A contract for Consulting Services between the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls and Native Language Services, LLC for student support services for Summer Programming
• Superintendent’s report — Summer programs are open for registration and have spaces available.
Girls softball pitcher Ava White made the fifth-ranked all-New York State team.
Thank you to NFT, NIAS, and Board members for settling contracts. These agreements run through the end of the 2028 school year. The NFCSD Board and district employees are a shining example to other districts of how boards and staff can work together with professionalism.
The Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will hold a reorganization meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at Central Office, 630 66th St.
