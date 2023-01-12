To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Jan. 5 review session meeting.
Review/Recommendation of Summer Programming
• Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Carella presented a preliminary outline for Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) 2023 summer programs.
ELP – Elementary Learning Program
• 3-week, 15-day program for students
• One site – Cataract Elementary
• Maintain morning and afternoon programming, adding latchkey extension until 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
Prep School Credit Recovery
• Create a multi-day transition camp at each prep school
• Schedule grade seven and eight students only for classes needed, have mid-morning arrival/dismissal · NFHS Credit Recovery Program
• Offer Regents credit courses only
• Continue in-person academic support component
• Continue physical education, health, and courses for August graduation
Camp Wolverine and Extended School Year (ESY)
• Add additional camp for special class students not served by course work extended school year offerings (ESY)
• ESY- Initiate process for gathering family intent to participate before staffing program
Summer Sports and Enrichment Camp – Grades 7-12
• Offering in 2023 with a few changes
English as a New Language (ENL) Elementary Enrichment Camp
• One week after ELP
New Business (Highlights):
Superintendent Mark Laurrie presented items the board will vote on at the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 18. These items include:
•Approval of Acceptance of Funds for the 2022/2023 Extended Day/School Violence Prevention Program:
Total Budget: $350,000.00; number of clients served: 7,000
Major objectives/activities/evaluation:
• Maximize the achievement of all students with an emphasis on problem-solving, listening, speaking, critical thinking, and communication.
• Develop within students a strong work ethic and social behavior within the community, among family, peers, and school staff.
• Maximize the positive effects that school policies, parenting skills, teaching skills, administrative supervision and community partnerships have on developing and managing student behavior and learning.
• Assist parents in becoming involved with the school and community to enhance their children’s education.
Grant approvals
• The Title Ill State Formula Grant Program, administered by the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, is designed to improve the education of English language learners. District staff prepared and applied for the grant. Official notification of approval of the application and award of $59,221.00 has been received.
• The Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) is a grant program established by the New York Legislature to provide funding for developmentally appropriate pre-kindergarten programs for three- and four-year-old children. Through the funding of the UPK Grant, the Niagara Falls City School District is slated to service 500 children. The district has received notice of the grant award of $4,065,008.00 for UPK.
Superintendent’s Report
• District prep school students are performing the musical “Willie Wonka” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, 13, and 14 at the Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) Performing Arts Center
• The NFCSD has been approved as a NARCAN distribution district. The district will train all school nurses in its usage
• In light of the life-threatening injury Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin experienced during the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals football game on Monday, January 2, the District will be training the Heimlich maneuver and use of AED (automated external defibrillator)
• The NFHS Wolverines Men’s Basketball Teams collected donations for Damar Hamlin’s toy charity at its game on Saturday, January 7.
• On Thursday, Jan. 19, NFHS students and North Tonawanda High School students will meet at the North Tonawanda Roller Rink, then tour Platters Chocolates, have lunch together, and hear from a speaker. The District is hoping to have Mark Talley, the son of Geraldine Talley, who was murdered in a racial attack at Tops on May 14, 2022, speak to the students.
• Congratulations to NFHS LOTE (languages other than English) Teacher Tom Vitello. He has been honored and selected to perform in New York City with Broadway stars. Tom is always very instrumental in our NFHS Theater program as well
• We received a federal, five-year, $3.5 million School-Based Mental Health Services Grant. The four pillars of this award include:
Recruiting students to enter mental health professions
Paid internships for graduate students in the field of social work, school psychology, or school counseling
Trauma-Informed Training
Outside mental health services for students
• The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5L30 p.m. Please note that this meeting is on a Wednesday instead of our usual Thursday schedule.
