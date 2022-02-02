To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from the Jan. 27 board review sesson.
• Niagara Falls High School Chief Executive Administrator Cynthia Jones and her administrative team provided an update on the Post-Secondary 2 (PS2) program. All high school students may participate in the PS2 program, not just Advanced Placement (AP) students or students planning on going to college.
All 9th- and 10th-graders must take Career and Financial Management (CFM). In the CFM class, students learn about budgeting, saving, financial planning, and business/workforce/professional writing (including resumes) to prepare them for a successful life after high school. Interviewing skills are part of the curriculum, and CFM offers micro-credentials.
In 11th and 12th grades, PS2 specializes in specific career opportunities in humanities, global industries, and finance and marketing. Students start out-of-the-building job shadowing and internships in the junior and senior years of high school. As of this writing, 250 students have participated in PS2 job shadowing. The District has over 50 company partners, including M&T Bank Tech Hub, NFTA, F-Bites, Niagara University, NCCC, the Sheraton Niagara Falls, local trades unions, and M.J. Colucci & Son. More than 1,800 work-based learning hours have been logged to date.
Students can earn OSHA certifications in five different trade unions. Students may also participate in the Junior Law Enforcement Academy, which utilizes the same instructors as the “regular” police academy. Junior Law Enforcement students receive micro-credentials for completing this program through NCCC.
For all out-of-the-building programs, a job coach trains students in interviewing, completing job applications, writing resumes, and writing for the workforce. Internship classes are included.
• The 2022-2023 General Fund Budget: Superintendent Mark Laurrie noted that there is no budget gap for the first time in recent memory. In addition, the District is expecting to receive full foundation aid over the next few years. As some grants will expire in 2023, the administration is starting to move positions so funded back into the general fund.
Mrs. Holody reviewed the budget projections line by line. Staff will fine-tune the superintendent’s recommended budget over the next two months.
Authorization for a capital reserve or repair line will be put before voters in May.
The initial budget projection is $164,372,347.
