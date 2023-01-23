To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Dec. 15 meeting.
'
A review of 2023-24 general fund budget with Administrator for School Business Services Rebecca Holody and Budget Manager Julie Jacklin. Highlights:
• New York State Foundation Aid estimate - $16.3 million and is fully funded
• All staff that were hired under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) are retained
• Contracts have increased for utilities, transportation, and tuitions
• New: installation of interactive boards, new building projectors, new desktops, the addition of wireless access points, desktops for laboratories and libraries are included
• A pilot program for Apple products for kindergarten – grade two will be funded
• Eight additional full-time instructional staff may be added
• Boiler plant and fire suppression system installation at the Community Education Center (CEC) is planned for
The 2023 – 2024 budget is balanced with no increase in the tax levy. The public budget and board vote is May 16.
New Business – Highlights
The board voted on several items that enhance the quality of learning the NFCSD provides.
Approved - Acceptance of Funds for the 2022/2023 Extended Day/School Violence Prevention Program: Total Budget: $350,000.00; the number of clients served: 7,000
Major objectives/activities/evaluation:
• Maximize the achievement of all students with an emphasis on problem-solving, listening, speaking, critical thinking, and communication.
• Develop within students a strong work ethic and social behavior within the community, among family, peers, and school staff.
• Maximize the positive effects that school policies, parenting skills, teaching skills, administrative supervision, and community partnerships have on developing and managing
student behavior and learning.
• Assist parents in becoming involved with the school and community to enhance their children's education.
Approved - Acceptance of funds for the 2022-23 ESEA Title III - Immigrant, Part A
Grant: The Title Ill State Formula Grant Program, administered by the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, is designed to improve the education of English language learners. District staff prepared and applied for the grant. Official notification of approval of the application and award of $59,221.00 has been received.
Approved - Acceptance of funds for 2022-23 Universal Pre-Kindergarten
Grant: The Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) is a grant program established by the New York state Legislature to provide funding for developmentally appropriate pre-kindergarten programs for three- and four-year-old children. Through the funding of the UPK Grant, the Niagara Falls City School District is slated to service 500 children. The District has received notice of the grant award of $4,065,008.00 for UPK.
Approved - Acceptance of funds for 2022-23 Federal IDEA (Education of Students with Disabilities Act) funding
• Funding Source- State Education Department
• Total Budget, Section 619- $107,993
• Total Staff, Section 619 - 1
• Number of Clients Served - 89
Objectives:
• Increase the number of students passing the standards
• Increase the number of students receiving a Regents diploma
• Decrease the number of students requiring special education services
• To develop staff awareness of cultural differences through diversity training
• To establish and maintain individual or joint committees on preschool special
education for the education of resident preschool children with handicapping
conditions who have attained the age of three (3)
Major evaluation:
• Conduct an annual review of children
Meeting
The school board certified the Capital Projects vote for A Breath of Fresh Air Projects. The referendum passed with 88% of the vote in an election held on January 17.
Projects include air conditioning for our prep schools, much-enhanced safety measures, and a community greenhouse for Bloneva Bond Primary with no change to the tax levy.
The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.