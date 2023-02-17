To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Feb. 9 meeting.
• Soap Box Derby – Harry F. Abate Elementary School Principal Lynne Tompkins and Peter Carlo, grade 6 teacher at Harry F. Abate School, presented a proposal to name the district’s annual soap box derby after Craig Nadrowski. He was a safety officer at Abate who passed away suddenly in March 2022. The students who wrote the proposal said they wanted to name the Soap Box Derby after Nawardowski because: “He was always very nice, helpful, and caring. He made us feel safe and away from danger by providing a sense of security for the building. He also always had a smile on his face.” Superintendent Mark Laurrie will present a formal resolution to the board at an upcoming board meeting.
• Interactive Whiteboards — The district will purchase 510 new Cleartouch interactive whiteboards for its teachers. Technology Integrators Edwin Maynard, David St. Onge, along with teacher Kimberlee Maynard provided the major reasons for selecting Cleartouch Interactive Boards for the NFCSD, including full motion up/down movement, clarity, expanded software, multi-screen divisions, among other features.
• Property Tax Report Card — Administrator for School Business Services Rebecca Holody presented the district’s property tax report card.
• $25,866,596 is the district’s total calculated allowable levy. The allowable levy increase is $37,607, or 0.14%. The district does not plan to raise the tax levy
• New Business – Highlights
Superintendent Laurrie presented new business items for the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 23. These items include:
• Approval of Acceptance of Funds for Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center Underground Railroad Story Time Animation Project — $600/week for six weeks, January 30 – June 23, 2023. This project is a continuation of Black History Month curriculum at Bloneva Bond Primary School.
• Approval of acceptance of funds for the 2022/23 Improving Academic Achievement and Teach/Principal Training grant. Every Student Succeeds Act (ESEA) Improving Academic Achievement award ‐ $3,999,884.00. Title II‐A Teacher/Principal Training award ‐ $408,951.00. Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) award ‐ $300,002.00
Funds for teacher/principal training that increases the capacity of state educational agencies (SEAs), local educational agencies (LEAs), and local communities to provide all students with access to a well‐rounded education, improve school conditions for student learning, and enhance the use of technology to improve all students’ academic achievement and digital literacy. Note: The District pays for 60 staff members under this grant.
• School Board Vote — The Board of Education will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. regarding the district’s 2023/24 budget at the NFCSD Administration Building, 630 66th St. In addition, the annual school election/budget vote of the City School District of the City of Niagara Falls shall be held on May 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the following purposes:
1. To elect two members to the Board of Education, each serving a full five‐year term of office starting July 1, 2023.
2. To adopt the annual budget of the school district for the fiscal year 2023/24
Applications for absentee ballots may be applied for at the
Office of the District Clerk at 630 66th Street, Niagara Falls, NY.
The next meeting of the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will occur on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s Central Office, 630 66th St.
