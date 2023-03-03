To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Feb. 23 agenda review session.
• Presentation of gift to benefit Black Excellence Program — Principal on Special Assignment Cynthia Jones accepted a $500 donation for the Black Excellence Mentoring Program from Lyrically Correct. The Black Excellence Mentoring Program links Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) students of color with adult mentors of color who are doing positive things in the community. Currently there are 20 female students and 20 male students in the program.
• Update on Sister School’s program — Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Carella led an update on Sister Schools. Carella explained that the mission of the Sister Schools Program is to have one school on three campuses. Kalfas Primary School and Bloneva Bond Primary School for grades Pre-K 3 through two, and Harry F. Abate Elementary School for grades three – six. The division of grades in this manner allows for more focused instruction at each grade level.
Carella outlined the four areas of programming for sister schools:
Reading Recovery – a specialized one-on-one program for students having difficulty learning to read and write
Performing Arts — includes early introduction to instrumental music (third grade)
Math Academic Intervention Services (AIS)
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) – includes coding, robotics, a soap box derby, and a science fair
Bloneva Bond Primary School Principal Rocco Merino and Assistant Principal Dorothy Brundidge presented Sister Schools’ methods of family engagement: New student welcome wagon – staff meets with each new student and his/her parents, parents; Monthly parent academy workshops – topics vary, based on how parents at home can help their children with what they are learning in school; Hosting school/district elementary events.
Kalfas Primary School Principal Carrie Buchman shared the multi-culturalism and diversity aspect of the Sister Schools program. Kalfas Primary’s student enrollment includes 32 students who speak nine different languages. In all Sister School buildings, diversity and multi-culturalism are taught through:
Students shows (Native American dancers, ZuZu Acrobats, etc.)
After school programs (Black history, guest speakers)
Student projects (art, video)
School-wide projects (“Festival of Doors,” “The ABCs of Black History”)
Abate Elementary School Assistant Principal Angela Manella introduced combined Sister School parent group meetings. These are monthly meetings with topics such as health and wellness social-emotional learning and academics.
Abate Elementary School Principal Lynne Tompkins introduced intervention and supports the District provides for Sister Schools through:
Social-emotional learning, including an academic and social-emotional extended day program
Instructional assemblies (examples: bullying prevention, the “Science Guy,” Intercity Bedlam band)
Professional development for staff
• 2023/2024 General Fund Budget — Budget Manager Julie Jacklin outlined the most recent NFCSD 2023/2024 General Fund Budget. The budget has an additional $628,000.00 revenue coming in from various sources. The increase in the budget over last year equals 10%. However, when this rate is adjusted for positions created under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that the district smartly budgeted for and now fully funds, that increase drops to 7.73%. All of the district’s ARP employees will remain with the district and no programs will be cut. The voters on May 16 will be voting on a budget of $181,504,208.00.
Special Presentations
Superintendent Laurrie presented a diploma to Vincent Murphy, a January 2023 NFHS graduate.
Former Green Bay Packers running back James Starks was officially inducted into the Niagara Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A 2005 graduate of NFHS, Starks played college football at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Selected for the NFHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, Starks was unable to attend that year’s ceremony, so his induction was recreated. Starks was also recognized for his excellence in basketball and track and field.
The next meeting of the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will occur at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 at the district’s Central Office, 630 66th St.
