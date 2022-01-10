To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 630 66th St.
Dec. 16 meeting notes:
• The board appointed Michael Capizzi of Niagara Falls as a temporary board member to fill a vacancy left by Ronald Barstys. Capizzi’s term will end on May 17, 2022.
• NTS Data Services delivered a presentation regarding an electronic sign-in process for polling sites. The check-in process would utilize iPads. Paper ballots would still be used; the iPads are for the sign-in only. Backup mechanisms would be in place to assure a person does not vote twice. Absentee ballots would stay the same.
• Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Rick Carella provided an update on Sister Schools. The program has been performing very well for our students. On the three Sister School campuses enrollment is as follows: Kalfas — 325; Niagara Street School — 479; Abate Elementary — 752. The principals at each school provided updates on their programs which now include: performing arts and kinesthetic learning (based on movement); robotics classes for students at Kalfas (preparing students to join our prep school robotics team, ranked 7th in the world); family engagement events; instrumental music instruction; dance instruction; art therapy; social/emotional programs, including one that uses “emogers” for kids to identify their feelings. Sister Schools is in the first year of a three-year rollout that integrates a career-themed curriculum. Next year the third – sixth-graders will perform a musical, and a playground will be built at Niagara Street School this summer. The playground will be rolled out in fall 2022, along with the school name change to Bloneva Bond Primary School.
• The board voted to support Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposal for an entertainment area/complex for the city of Niagara Falls. Called Centennial Park, the venue would feature educational, cultural, and sporting events along with family activities such as ice skating, wall-climbing, indoor/outdoor gatherings, and multiple youth-centered activities.
The Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) has fully take over the city's Head Start program as of Jan. 3, utilizing the DiFrancesco Center only at this time.
• Twenty-two children who are refugees from Afghanistan will be attending NFCSD schools Kalfas Elementary, LaSalle Prep School, and Niagara Falls High School in February.
• The 2:30 p.m. dismissal time has been helping immensely with the bus driver shortage; however, the driver shortage continues to be a problem.
• Superintendent Mark Laurrie thanked the Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) administrative team and staff for their exceptional handling of the recent social media school violence threats.
• The Board is considering the purchase of Evolov Express security technology for all district schools and buildings. According to the company’s website, Evolv Express is a “weapons detection system that combines powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to ensure safer, more accurate threat detection at an unprecedented speed and volume.”
• Richard Carella was promoted from administrator for curriculum and instruction to assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
