To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Aug. 24 meeting.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie asked Director of Maintenance and Operations C. Earl Smeal to report on the physical readiness of the school facilities:
• All schools are ready for students
• All playgrounds have passed inspection for safety
• The DiFrancesco Center and Bloneva Bond Primary boilers have been replaced
• Nine kitchen ranges and two kitchen steamers were replaced
• A great deal of painting inside Niagara Falls High School is complete
The administrator for Human Resources, Maria Massaro, presented the following information regarding district hiring:
• 190 staff members were hired or rehired
• The district employs 1,452 individuals
• New teacher orientation was conducted from Aug. 21-24.
• New staff orientation was conducted on Aug. 29
Administrator for Information Services Ray Granieri, reported:
• 590 Interactive Clear Touch boards have been procured
• Abate, Gaskill, and Kalfas have their boards installed
• 589 cameras were updated
• 12,000 student devices were imaged
The Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Richard Carella reported:
• Kindergarten through Grade 5 English Language Arts curriculum was updated
• Kindergarten through Grade 5 Science curriculum was aligned to the new assessments
• Over 100 teachers participated in the Science of Reading study
• Grades 6 through 8 Math curriculum maps were updated
• Grades 6 through 8 Science curriculum was updated to align with assessments
• Expanded six Niagara Falls High School courses: African American Studies, Career and Financial Management, Printmaking and 2D Design, Advanced Theatre Studies, African American Theatre History, and Jr. Law Enforcement.
The Board of Education approved 28 resolutions, including the purchase of “Big Picture Learning” for mentoring and apprenticeships for Alternative School students.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie reported the following:
• Bus schedules will be mailed on Aug. 29
• School begins on Thursday, Sept. 7
• Allen Cowart has been promoted to assistant principal at Kalfas Magnet School
• The partnership with North Tonawanda Schools will continue at the Underground Railroad in September.
• Every student in Grades K-2 is guaranteed 150 minutes of phonics instruction weekly
• The elementary school day has been extended to have a 3:20 p.m. dismissal
The next school board meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.