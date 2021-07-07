While some municipal phone lines for the city of Niagara Falls remain out of service, officials said Wednesday that the non-emergency phone numbers for the Niagara Falls Police Department are now available again for public use and can be reached at 286-4711.
The city is still experiencing issues with phone service into city hall and this is still being worked on by technicians from the service provider.
Until this issue is resolved city officials provided the following contact phone numbers for use in nonemergency situations;
(716) 264-3538
(716) 513-6733
(716) 622-9421
For all emergency situations please continue to DIAL 911 as this line has not been affected.
