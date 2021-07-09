There are emerging signs that the Niagara Falls economy is rebounding from its pandemic induced recession.
City Controller Dan Morello told members of the Falls City Council this past week that the city's share of county sales tax collections are showing solid improvement in 2021. While cautioning that the figures he was reporting were unaudited and could be subject to change, Morello said sales tax collections for the first five months of the year were 17% higher than in the same period of 2020.
Collections from January through May totaled $4.061 million compared to $3.475 million in the first five months of 2020. The collections are also higher than the non-pandemic year of 2019, when sales tax revenue from January to May was $3.672 million.
Morello noted that some of the increase has been fueled by the collection of sales taxes on internet transactions. That collection did not start until the Falls of 2020.
"The online activity is definitely a positive," he told the council members.
The numbers were mixed on the collection of HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales taxes. The taxes represent revenue that flows from transactions involving hotel and restaurants, in addition to utility bills.
As such, they can be a key indicator on the tourism sector of the local economy.
From January to May, HRU tax collections totaled $2.596 million, a 7% jump from the $2.421 million taken-in during the same period in 2020. But the number lags 2019 collections of $3.150 million for the same period.
The 17% decline from the 2019 numbers shows that tourism activity is returning, but slowly.
We are seeing improvement going forward," Morello said. "I think the numbers show what we were hoping for."
One positive sign of improving tourism in the city was captured by a check of parking meter revenue for the July 4th holiday weekend. With meters located almost exclusively in the South End tourist district, people paid $66,467 for curbside parking during the four-day weekend from July 2 to July 5.
That compared to just $19,492 in parking meter revenue for the 2020 July 4th holiday. Even though the 2020 holiday was only three days long, Morello called the revenue numbers, which were unaudited and could be subject to change, "positive."
Both sets of numbers paled in comparison though to the four-day 2019 July 4th holiday when parking meter revenue hit $84,340.
The city's overall parking operations are showing growth from a devastating 2020 when the combination of revenue from parking meters, the city parking ramp and its agreements with local hoteliers brought in just $240,737.
Through June 14, city parking operations have accounted for $530,292, a more than 45% increase. But the number is significantly lower than the 2019 revenue collection of $1.010 million for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.