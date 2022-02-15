The Niagara Falls City Council is expected to take action tonight to override Mayor Robert Restaino's veto of a resolution that calls for the city to request proposals (RFPs) to conduct a citywide reassessment.
Members voted 4-1 on Jan. 19 on a resolution sponsored by Council Chair John Spanbauer and Member Kenny Tompkins to issue a request for proposals "for the purposes of conducting a general, full-value reassessment for parcels of real property within the city."
On Jan. 26, Restaino vetoed the resolution, questioning the timing of the proposed reassessment.
"While reassessments can be necessary to bring property values in line with current market forces; residents and business in this city are continuing to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Restaino wrote in a veto message to the council. "It is my sense that now is not the time to impose this additional uncertainty on our community."
The council will need four votes to override the mayoral veto. In the 4-1 vote to adopt the resolution, only newly elected Council Member David Zajac opposed the the action. Zajac said that despite consulting on the matter with fellow council members, he "need(ed) more information" on the effects of reassessment before he could support the effort.
The resolution called for the cost of a reassessment, estimated at $750,000, to be paid for using funding available in the city's American Rescue Plan allocation.
Spanbuaer said the city was long overdue for a full reassessment and said that the reason previous councils had failed to act was because the members of those bodies "lacked the guts."
"This is a very difficult decision," Spanbauer said. "The only reason we have not had a reassessment is because the people at this table have not had the guts. It's frustrating that we have not had the political will to do this. You want to get re-elected? Vote against (reassessment)."
In mid-December, prior to the swearing-in of newly elected Council Members Donta Myles, Traci Bax and Zajac, a closely divided council voted to endorse the citywide reassessment. Spanbauer said he had consulted with the then members-in-waiting and a majority expressed support for reassessment.
While generally supporting the reassessment, Myles has said he isn't sure it should take place immediately. The council member said he believed that home prices in the city have been inflated recently and that the reassessment should be held until "after the values start leveling off."
Tompkins responded that inflation is factored into the work of the assessors conducting the reassessment and that the project would likely take three years to complete.
The city’s last reassessment took place in 2006. As of 2019, the equalization for taxable properties in the city, which should be as close to 100% as possible, was 67%.
“Some residents pay more than they should, while others pay less than they should,” Spanbauer said. “A reassessment will create equity among taxpayers. DeVeaux, LaSalle and Cayuga Island (residents) will be paying their fair share and residents in the central city, who are paying too much, will benefit."
Proponents of a reassessment have also argued that if the city wants to eliminate its current two-tier (homestead, non-homestead) property tax system, a key goal of the local business community, then a comprehensive, citywide property reassessment needs to take place to allow the city to determine the true market value of its properties.
"We have to have the guts to do this," Spanbauer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.