The Niagara Falls Police Department has resumed the regular release of daily incident reports to the news media.
The decades old practice, which was halted last month, was returned to its normal routine on Wednesday morning.
The daily release of the crime reports was put on hold by Mayor Robert Restaino over his concerns of potential liability to the city following the publication of an incident report that contained unredacted victim information. That report was posted online by a local website, not by the Gazette nor any other regional newspaper, radio or television station news department.
Restaino announced the resumption of the release of the incident reports in a video address to the community, posted on his Facebook page.
"After careful consideration of all the necessary aspects of the process, various staff meetings to provide a complete review of the balancing interests and addressing possible budget concerns, our administration has updated the decades-old process of providing police incident report information to media outlets," Restaino said.
The mayor admitted that the review process "took some time," but stressed that the outcome will protect victims and witnesses, while also addressing a community interest in law enforcement information and the desire of the media to inform the public. He said the state's Freedom of Information Law provided the perfect process for handling the release of incident reports.
"The updates to the process will provide for the protection of victims and witnesses, as is required by law and which is the obligation of the provider of the records," Restaino said. "While no one in this administration is presuming bad conduct on the part of the media, it is simply not the responsibility of the media to protect that information, and while a breach of that protection, prior to my term as mayor, did occur causing private information to be published by a media outlet, our administration believes that the media is generally sensitive to the privacy rights of individuals as well."
The Gazette has a long-standing policy of not publishing identifying information related to crime victims, other than homicide victims after proper family notifications have bene made, or information that would identify or jeopardize the safety of witnesses to a crime.
"The process will track the language of the New York State Freedom of Information Law in terms of excepted or redacted information—no new process is being invented as the state law provides an excellent framework," the mayor said in his address. "This framework will now be implemented on the incident reports—as it should have been since inception of the process of transmitting the incident report decades ago."
Restaino stressed that he is committed to government transparency and said he understood the initial reaction from news media outlets to the pause in the release of the reports.
"We believe that all involved — government, media, and the residents of the city will be satisfied that these common-sense updates to the process will provide protection where required, allow for the public to receive information, and address the expedited method with which the media, in our opinion, was principally concerned," the mayor said. "While the solution may seem simple and the time to get there may have seemed long, it was important that the effort to fix the problem did not create other issues — administratively, budgetary, or otherwise.
"As always our administration continues to be committed to transparency as it is the only method for the public to know that the “playing field is level” and that government is working for the people. We appreciate the work of the media in getting our message out to the public and believe that the updated process will continue that effort."
