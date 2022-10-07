Terry Blue never imagined herself running in a marathon, but it is something she has grown to love.
The Niagara Falls resident is running in the Chicago Marathon this weekend. It’s her second one, following her participation in the Buffalo Marathon this past May.
“I’m excited to run in a world-class marathon,” Blue said. “There’s a lot more people in this one than Buffalo. It’s got a whole other feel to it.”
The Chicago Marathon starts and ends on opposite sides of Grant Park along Lake Michigan, weaving through neighborhoods north, west and south of downtown along the way. Last year more than 26,000 people finished the course.
Blue, 64, first got interested in running in 2008 after participating in that year’s Susan Komen Race for the Cure, in honor of her grandmother.
“As soon as I crossed the finish line, I knew I loved to run from that point on,” she said.
For the next 10 years Blue got into 5Ks and half-marathons, but running a full marathon did not interest her because she did not want to invest the time training for one; that’s a part-time job in itself and she had a full-time job as a physical therapist, she said. She also didn’t want to spend too much time away from Mac, her Yorkshire terrier, but after Mac died last year she decided to go for it.
With her training partner Tom Lepage, 65, Blue used the Hal Higdon Marathon Training method for 18 weeks, which tells the trainee how many miles to run per week and gradually increases the distance run for the body to adapt. They also did strength training three times a week to keep up muscle mass, since limiting exercise to running causes muscle loss.
Blue also trains with the Greater Buffalo Track Club and is well-known in the area for running across the North Grand Island Bridge as part of her endurance training, which she does twice a week at sunrise. She became known as the Bridgerunner as a result.
“When I run on the bridge, I wave to people while running, and they wave back and smile,” Blue said. “It’s very inspirational for my running.”
Blue sustained a meniscus tear in her left knee this past December, making her extra thankful for being able to run this year.
She wanted to participate in the Chicago Marathon because she had heard of it and Lepage ran it three times already with plans to do it again this year. She said she felt great after finishing the Buffalo Marathon and knew she could handle another one.
The Chicago Marathon uses a lottery system to determine who gets to participate. The winners received a congratulatory email.
“I was nervously waiting for that,” Blue said. “I was very excited about it. I was running up and down the halls at work.”
While Blue will not have any family in Chicago supporting her, friends, family and the Western New York running community have been pushing for her, even her friends who do not run. She does not have any goals for how quickly she wants to finish the course.
“When you get to this age, you’re glad to be doing it,” Blue said. “I’m not trying to run full speed. I’ll stop at the water stations, talk to people and enjoy the experience.”
