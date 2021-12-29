Can various methods of deploying security cameras throughout the city help improve public safety in the Falls?
Mayor Robert M. Restaino thinks it can, and he's planning on putting federal money where his thoughts are on the topic.
As part of his plan to spend $57.2 million coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan, Restaino proposed $500,000 be used to reimburse businesses which purchase and deploy security cameras.
The plan was included in a presentation the mayor gave to city council on Nov. 29, which was approved by the council at a special meeting on Dec. 20.
The council also approved funding for one specific contract relative to rescue plan monies, which would provide body cameras, and other equipment and training, to Falls police.
In his letter to the council seeking approval for that spending, Restaino pointed to a social justice commission that his administration created in 2020, which he said “called for building trust and incorporating mandatory training, including de-escalation training among other measures.”
“I think it will give peace of mind,” said council Chair Kenny Tompkins, when asked about the body cameras. “If I were a member of a minority community I’d take comfort in knowing there was a permanent record” of police encounters.
"Being that body cameras are pretty much a requirement, and a protection for both sides," said Councilman-elect Donta Myles, "I have no problem with spending money on that if we have some that are not operable or need to be replaced."
He said that he did not want the city to spend on extra cameras or more than necessary if existing cameras could meet the need. Miles added that body cameras were probably not the top priority for the federal dollars.
Regarding business-security camera installation, Restaino said all the details were not yet final but his administration engaged a consultant who determined the minimum costs of a reasonable camera to be $700.
The city had recently solved two homicides with the help of security cameras, the mayor said, and this plan would be another step forward to assist with public safety.
While he was not yet certain of whether upgrades to, or replacement of, existing security cameras would be eligible under American Rescue Plan funding, Restaino said that he'd be making efforts to get the monies out to as many business owners as possible.
"If businesses want to install more costly cameras, the program will allow that," said Restaino, "we plan the reimbursement to be capped at $700."
Thomas Nelson, owner of Nelson's Hair Studio at 1326 Portage Road in the Falls, thinks the idea is a good one.
"That would be a great help," he said. "That's deterrence right there."
His customer, Greg Renford of Niagara Falls agreed. The two shared a story about how Renford's car had been hit in front of the barber shop recently and a building owner's security camera helped resolve the matter.
Nelson wanted to be sure that the funds would not be distributed for the project prior to cameras actually being installed.
“The city is going to have to get evidence that the camera was installed and made operable before reimbursements would be made,” Restaino said. "The one other stipulation is that the owner will have to sign an agreement saying they will cooperate with local law enforcement should we wish to have access."
The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) has had long-standing concerns with these types of programs.
“Whether a pedestrian, driver or patron of a local business, our participation in community life should not automatically open us up to pervasive spying. This invasive surveillance has a disproportionate impact on communities of color and others that face bias and discrimination. Requiring businesses to give up customer privacy and become a formal part of a government surveillance operation is downright Orwellian,” said NYCLU senior staff attorney Beth Haroules.
“I absolutely love the idea,” of the business-installed security cameras, Tompkins said. “They could use that security like we could use that security. They will have to maintain their own camera. I like that idea a lot.”
In addition to the business camera proposals, Restaino also earmarked the federal funds to be used to incorporate LED lighting placed throughout the city.
When the light poles are replaced, the "lighting delivery system" he called it, additional new cameras may be placed in various locations citywide.
Along with the public safety aspects of the business security camera program, Restaino said it is aimed at having economic development benefits as well.
"While the statistics show that crime in the city is down year-over-year," said Restaino, "it's a matter of perception. If people feel more secure patronizing our small businesses then it stands to reason they'll do more of it."
"That's a very good idea," said Renford, while Nelson called it "a positive step."
To get a wide array of businesses onboard Restaino said he intends to draw upon the assistance of the city's business associations to get the word out about the program.
"We may manage it through the city's economic development department," said Restaino, "or it may be through an arm like the NFC Corporation. We are still considering those details."
