The Niagara Falls Republican Committee is currently accepting resumes from city residents to serve on the Niagara Falls City Council for a special term.
Current Council Chairman John Spanbauer, who was elected in Sept. 2019, announced back in April that he will be stepping down due to health reasons and the stress of the job. He indicated he would be staying on to the end of the year.
The special term will fill out the remainder of Spanbauer's term, from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
William Carroll, the Niagara Falls Republican Committee Chairman, advised that candidates must be registered Republicans who live within the city limits. While not a criteria, preference would be given to candidates who would be willing to run in 2023. Carroll also said they ideally would like to see people with community involvement.
“We are open to interviewing any individuals who meet the criteria,” said Carroll. “This is a tremendous opportunity to serve our city. We are looking not just at Councilman Spanbauer’s replacement, but potential candidates for 2023.
Candidates who express interest will be interviewed by committee members on Sept. 10. The committee’s selection will them be presented to the city council, who will select and vote on the candidate to replace Spanbauer.
The next city council election takes place in Nov. 2023, where the appointed candidate will have the option of running for a full four-year term. Two council seats will be up for election at that time.
State public officer laws require any resignations to be submitted to the city clerk prior to August of that year, with special election laws requiring an appointment through the end of his term. If Spanbauer had resigned in the spring, instead of the end of the year as he plans, a special election for his seat would have taken place.
Resumes will be accepted via email at NFGOP4U@gmail.com, with the subject line “City Council Candidate.” The deadline for resumes is 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.
