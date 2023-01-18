Days after a statutory deadline, Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties, have filed a petition with the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester that challenges a “Determination and Findings” by the Falls City Council that the Centennial Park project, a proposed $150 million multi-use “event campus,” would be “a public benefit” and that the land the city seeks to use for the indoor and outdoor events center could be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
The 12 acres of South End property the city proposes to use for Centennial Park, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, is currently owned by NFR and Blue Apple. NFR has aggressively opposed the city’s use of eminent domain to take its property for the proposed park and events center.
Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.” The City Council voted unanimously, on Nov. 23, to start the process of eminent domain to acquire the NFR property.
The council also voted unanimously at that meeting to accept the conclusions of an independent consultant who found the project would have no significant negative environmental impact.
That triggered a 30-day window for NFR to file objections to the city’s plans with the state appeals court.
The NFR petition, filed on Jan. 6, two days after the filing deadline, by lawyers with the firm Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, charges that the “Determination and Findings” made by the City Council were “procedurally defective, do not serve a public purpose, and constitute an excess taking under the law.” The NFR lawyers also claim that the cost to acquire the 12 acres of land from their client would be “in excess of $11 million.”
That price tag is substantially higher than what NFR has valued the property at in an unrelated tax assessment proceeding. In that proceeding, NFR has argued to a judge that the 12 acres should be valued at $45,000 an acre, placing the value of the proposed park land at $540,000.
Lawyers for the city and Mayor Robert Restaino have said that the Falls is in the process of conducting an independent appraisal of the property to determine its fair market value. The mayor has also said that the city has continued to attempt to negotiate a purchase of the property with NFR.
However, individuals speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss closely held negotiations, tell the Gazette that NFR representatives have repeatedly rescheduled negotiating sessions or simply failed to appear at them. Restaino has said that the city may submit a formal purchase offer, based on the independent appraisal, to NFR in the near future.
Dan Spitzer, a partner at the Buffalo-based law firm Hogdson Russ, who is representing the city on the Centennial Park matter, said NFR “largely ghosted us” in the months prior to the City Council’s action on eminent domain.
A spokesman for NFR told the Gazette, late Tuesday night that he would seek an explanation from “the lawyers” on the large discrepancy in the land value claims and would also inquire into NFR’s views on the state of land purchase talks between the city and the developer.
In its Fourth Department filing, NFR once again touts an alternative use for the proposed park and events center land. The company, which owns 142 acres of prime tourist district property, but has not yet completed a development project on any of that acreage in its 25 years of ownership, says it wants to construct, in partnership with a Canadian construction company, Urbacon, a large-scale $1.48 billion “technology and data center.”
An NFR attorney, at a City Council hearing on the possible eminent domain action, claimed that Urbacon’s proposed 600,000 square foot data center would create 5,600 construction jobs “over a multi-year period” and 550 permanent jobs, generating $30 million in wages. He offered no data to support the claims.
City officials have pointed out that the proposed Centennial Park properties are not zoned for a high energy use data center and do not provide enough land for the project, estimated to require 30 acres.
In its petition, NFR also argues that the city is attempting to use eminent domain to take the 12 acres of land because it doesn’t like the developer.
“As has become increasingly clear to anyone paying attention, the City’s true motivation for taking the property is its animus toward NFR,” Harter Secrest partner John Horn wrote.
Horn writes that NFR has “fallen out of political favor” with the city.
In the environmental assessment performed for the project, Centennial Park is described as a “multi-faceted, year-round event campus” that would include a 6,000 to 7,000-seat arena for sporting and entertainment events, a smaller arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad that could be converted into an ice-skating rink during winter months. The project also calls for the construction of a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing and a roof that could be used as a location for concerts or movie screenings.
Restaino has said that he envisions the attraction as one that would serve both local residents and tourists.
The appeals court is expected to hold hearings on NFR’s petition in mid-May. Lawyers for the city have said that if the appeals court upholds the council’s action, the city would have 2 years to negotiate a purchase of the land from NFR or implement the use of eminent domain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.