In 2020, with the raging COVID-19 pandemic triggering a shutdown of most economic activity and closing the border with Canada, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he knew the city’s financial fortunes were bleak.
“In 2020, we worried about would we be able to pay the bills. Would we be able to pay city employees. Would we be able to pay vendors,” Restaino said. “Those were humbling days.”
At the end of his first year in office, the mayor faced a more than $4.4 million dollar budget deficit.
“I knew we’d be able to resurrect ourselves,” the mayor said. “But I didn’t know it would be this fast.”
In just two budget cycles, the years 2021 and 2022, the Falls city government has not only wiped out its 2020 deficit, it has notched a more than $8.6 million dollar surplus. In 2021 the city banked a surplus of $3.6 million and unaudited figures are showing the Falls ended 2022 with revenue that topped expenses by a little over $5 million.
A report prepared by City Controller Daniel Morello also shows that the city’s expenses in 2022 came in about $40,000 under budget. The revenue increase and the decrease in expenses is expected to pay dividends for taxpayers in 2024.
“We are targeting a budget that will contain no increase in commercial or residential property taxes, that’s what we’re targeting,” Restaino said of preparations for the city’s 2024 budget, which are already underway. “It’s an opportunity to pass on to the taxpayers what we’ve achieved.”
Morello said he expects an audit of the 2022 budget results, which is ongoing, will conform the good fiscal news.
“The most significant item here,” he said in presenting his report, “is we’re $5 million above budget (revenue projections). All in all, that’s a significant increase in revenues. So under budget on expenses and over budget on revenue is ostensibly what you want to do every year.”
The city projected revenue of $96.2 million in 2022, the unaudited budget results show the Falls actually took in more than $101.38 million. Expenses, which were budgeted at $96,397,040 actually ended the year at $96,357,544.
That decline in expenses also came at a time when the city added positions in the police department and code enforcement, while also filling vacancies in budgeted positions in the police and fire departments.
The revenue increase was driven by higher than projected sales tax and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections. The city also saw a spike in revenue from its parking operations.
“(The surplus), I think, is us being conservative in our revenue estimates and not trying to puff things up and hoping we get there,” Restaino said.
The mayor also said he was encouraged by the revenue increases being driven largely by a rebounding economy, closely tied to tourism.
“We know where we’re headed with the hospitality industry,” Restaino said. “Now how do we get it to the next level?”
In addition to potentially holding the line on property tax rates, Morello said the budget surplus will also provide other benefits.
“This is going to significantly help with our fund balance (cash reserves),” the controller said. “And it will change how the (bond) ratings agencies look at us.”
