Niagara Falls Public Library announced that it has received two state and local grants to help digitize its Oral History Collection.
The library will also be the recipient of a federal grant to help it deal with losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library's Local History Department will receive a Humanities New York/National Endowment for the Humanities grant of $5,000 to help transform its current VHS-based Oral History Collection into digital and online mediums. The collection consists of interviews and presentations on the history of the Falls and surrounding communities, as told through the first-hand experiences of the people who lived them.
Highlights of the collection include the experiences of the many cultures that have helped to define Niagara Falls, with a particular focus on the Polish, African American and Italian communities. The video interviews were conducted by library and former Falls School board member Don King.
“This virtual exhibit of materials will work toward making the Local History Department more accessible to our patrons and researchers,” Sarah Potwin, the library's executive director, said. “No matter where they are located, residents will have the opportunity to utilize these materials and learn about the history of our community.”
This digitized collection will be available to the public on the library’s website and inside the library. The project is expected to be complete by April 2024.
“The Niagara Falls Public Library continues to work to secure grants which will help move our facilities into the current, digital age of research,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “Providing residents with better and easier access to these artifacts and material for research, reference and education will result in a richer sense of community and a greater understanding of the city’s history.”
The library will also receive a $8,315 Access and Innovation Grant from the Western New York Library Resources Council to digitize its collection of Niagara Gazette newspapers and related publications.
Currently, editions of the Gazette from May 1854 to July 1916 have been digitized. The Library Resources Council grant will allow the library to continue the digitization process to include Gazette newspapers from 1916 to 1928.
Once the process is complete, digitized issues will be available at: http://www.nyshistoricnewspapers.org
In addition to the local history grants, Niagara Falls Public Library was selected as one of 200 libraries, nationwide, for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants for Libraries. These grants seek to provide emergency relief for libraries that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding flows from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Falls Library indicated that it would use the pandemic funding to "anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution." The grant totals $10,000.
“The Niagara Falls Public Library will use the grant funds to work towards the inventorying and cataloging of the oversized materials in the Local History Department,” Potwin said. “This collection is rich with information about Niagara Falls and includes architectural drawings, blueprints, maps, and many more visual examples of our city’s history.”
Restaino, a former library board president, praised the institution's work to secure the grant funding.
“This money will allow our library to undertake a significant project which will launch it into the new age of how libraries and their resources are used. Once complete, residents and our neighbors from all over Western New York will have the opportunity to easily get an up-close-and-personal look at the history of our city,” Restaino said.
More than 370 libraries applied for the grant NEH grants.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic —from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” American Library Association President Patty Wong said. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
