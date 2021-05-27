Niagara Falls police promote three to lieutenant

Falls Police on Thursday promoted three new lieutenants on the force and again made history.
A month after swearing in the department’s first Black lieutenant, city police created the first husband-wife set of supervisors by swearing-in Crime Scene Unit Detective Sandy Arist as a patrol lieutenant. Arist, whose husband Tom is the department’s current administrative lieutenant, also becomes just the third female supervisor in the department’s history.
She follows in the footsteps of retired Captain Laurel Sheehan and current Traffic Division Captain Angela Munn.
Also promoted to lieutenant was Juvenile Division Detective Theodore Weed Jr. He is the son of retired former Narcotics & Intelligence Division Captain Theodore “Ted” Weed Sr.
And Patrol Officer Steven Gizzarelli also joined the ranks of supervisors with his promotion to lieutenant.
The promotions mean that for the first time since a wave of retirements rippled through the ranks in the past 18 months, the department is fully staffed in its supervisory positions. The department is also approaching full staffing in the patrol ranks with recent hirings and three recruits slated to attend the next session of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy.
Captain Jay Fisher is now in command of the Narcotics & Intelligence Division, while veteran Captain Munn heads up the Traffic Division and Captain Thomas Ewing helms the Crime Scene Unit.
In addition to Arist, Captain Michael Corcoran runs the Administrative Division, while Captain Michael Trance and Lieutenant Troy Earp are in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division. Former Deputy Police Superintendent Nicholas Ligammari is the Patrol Division Relief Captain, with Captains Dave Kok, John Conti and Dave Cudahy in command of the A, B, and C Platoons.
During the swearing-ins, Mayor Robert Restaino also offered praise to the department’s long-time domestic violence detective, Kathy Stack. The mayor said Stack was retiring, with her last day on the job being Thursday.
