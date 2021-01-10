Niagara Falls police investigating armed robbery at Boulevard gas station

Photo by RobShotsAbout 5:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 8505 Niagara Falls Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery.

About 5:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 8505 Niagara Falls Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 white man about 170 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes, dark-colored jacket, grey beanie cap, with a gun in his waistband.

The suspect took cash and cigarettes before fleeing westbound from the store.

